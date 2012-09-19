STOCKHOLM Nordic telecommunications company TeliaSonera TLSN.ST said on Wednesday it had done nothing wrong in paying for its Uzbek mobile license via an offshore company in 2007, but such a deal would now be subject to more stringent checks.

But a government minister said TeliaSonera had to look closely at the deal because the company, which is more than a third owned by the state, had to set an example in combating corruption.

TeliaSonera was responding to a report on Swedish public television SVT, which questioned the way the telecom purchased 3G licenses and telephone numbers in Uzbekistan.

The group, in which the Swedish state has a 37 percent stake, has already been criticized in Sweden for letting the authorities in Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan access its network to keep tabs on anti-government activists. It has said it was following local laws.

TeliaSonera said in a statement it signed a deal with Gibraltar-based Takilant Ltd for 3G licenses and telephone numbers in Uzbekistan in exchange for $30 million and a stake in local mobile phone operator UCell, which it bought earlier in 2007.

TeliaSonera said lawyers found nothing suspect in a background check on Takilant.

"I have no doubt that the transaction was done in the right way," TeliaSonera spokeswoman Cecilia Edstrom said.

Uzbekistan's State Inspectorate for Communications was not immediately available for comment. Reuters was unable to reach Takilant for a comment.

"If we were to look at a similar case today, we would do a more critical analysis of those type of risks that are related to human rights and more sustainability-linked risks," Edstrom said.

"In the past it was more the political risk situation and financial risk situation. I would say we have raised the bar."

Finance Markets Minister Peter Norman, whose department oversees the state's holdings in companies, said on public television that TeliaSonera had more work to do.

"Telia must get to the bottom of this and say what happened. The company must restore its credibility," he told SVT in a news program after the investigative show aired.

"All the companies owned by the state must set an example when it comes to corruption, bribes, human rights and sustainability."

Authorities in Uzbekistan revoked the license of Telia's Russian rival MTS (MBT.N) this month and Edstrom said Telia was worried about the business climate in the country.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Patrick Lannin.; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Andre Grenon)