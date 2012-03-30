Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
JOHANNESBURG Shares in Telkom (TKGJ.J) dropped more than 7 percent in afternoon deals on Friday after the South African telecoms group forecast a sharp fall in full-year profit.
Telkom, whose biggest shareholder is the South African government, was down 3.45 percent at 23.50 rand by 1221 GMT, recouping some lost ground after sinking over 7 percent.
The company said headline earnings per share (EPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, likely fell by at least 25 percent in year to the end of March.
The company also said basic EPS, which includes one-off items, is likely to show at least a 90 percent decline because of 950 million rand ($122.54 million) in losses from the sale of its Nigerian unit and a 550 million rand write down on its broadband unit iWayAfrica.
The company also took a 2.2 billion rand loss from its recently launched mobile phone business in South Africa.
($1 = 7.7525 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by Ed Stoddard)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.