Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Telkom (TKGJ.J) said on Friday the government will not back its partnership with KT Corp (030200.KS), a South Korean firm that wants to buy a 20 percent post-issue stake in the fixed-lined company.
South Korea's No. 2 mobile operator last month cut is offer for the stake by nearly a third, bringing the total sale value down to about 3.3 billion rand ($385.46 million).
Telkom, which is majority owned by the South African government, said the proposed deal was presented to cabinet on May 30 and did not get the support it needed.
"Telkom was informed by the Minister of Communications ... that (the) cabinet had taken the decision not to support the transaction as proposed," it said in a statement.
Telkom said it will discuss the implications of the cabinet's decision with the minister.
Battered in recent years by steadily falling fixed-line revenue and expensive blunders in Nigeria, Telkom has been looking to offset shrinking demand for its core business by pushing into new businesses and markets.
The company has also been struggling to keep up with bigger Johannesburg-based African mobile operators MTN (MTNJ.J) and Vodacom (VODJ.J).
KT has been scouring for opportunities in Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe seeking to grow earnings as competition back home heats up. ($1 = 8.5613 South African rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.