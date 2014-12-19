SYDNEY Telstra Corp (TLS.AX), Australia's biggest telecom services provider, said it had signed a four-year contract with government-owned NBN Co to provide planning and design services to support the national broadband network rollout.

The estimated gross contract value, based on Telstra's estimate of the volume of work, is up to A$390 million ($318.8 million). The contract value will also be subject to the rate of progress in the rollout and future price reviews, Telstra said on Friday.

Australia is rolling out fast broadband network across the country at a cost of at least A$30 billion, its biggest infrastructure project.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)