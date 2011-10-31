MELBOURNE Australia's top phone company, Telstra Corp (TLS.AX), said it was continuing talks to address concerns raised by the competition watchdog on the company's A$11 billion ($11.6 billion) deal to hand over its copper network to the federal government.

"Telstra continues to have ongoing and constructive discussions with the ACCC," the company said in a letter released to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is worried about how Telstra will deal with its competitors during the phased handover of its network over to the government's new $38 billion high speed broadband network.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul)