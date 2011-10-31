France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
MELBOURNE Australia's top phone company, Telstra Corp (TLS.AX), said it was continuing talks to address concerns raised by the competition watchdog on the company's A$11 billion ($11.6 billion) deal to hand over its copper network to the federal government.
"Telstra continues to have ongoing and constructive discussions with the ACCC," the company said in a letter released to the Australian Securities Exchange.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is worried about how Telstra will deal with its competitors during the phased handover of its network over to the government's new $38 billion high speed broadband network.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
NEW YORK CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.