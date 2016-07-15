SINGAPORE Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] has invested in pureLiFi, a company working on providing high-speed internet access through light, the technology firm said.

Edinburgh-based pureLiFi said in a statement the funding would support development and commercialization of LiFi, which uses visible light instead of radio frequencies to deliver high-speed wireless data.

It did not specify the value of Temasek's investment and Temasek declined to comment on the amount. The company has raised more than $10 million to date.

Temasek is increasing its investments in the technology sector and trimming financials after the value of its portfolio slumped S$24 billion ($17.9 billion) in the past year, the most since 2009.

