A woman passes a logo of state investor Temasek Holdings at their office in Singapore July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd [TEM.UL] is increasing investments in the technology sector and trimming financials, after its portfolio slumped S$24 billion ($17.80 billion) in the past year, the most since 2009.

Temasek, headed by Ho Ching, wife of Singapore's prime minister, also expects more volatile markets and a challenging business environment, but said it had the flexibility to pursue investment opportunities.

Temasek is one of the world's biggest state investors with stakes in Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L), Chinese banks and major domestic names including Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI). It recently revamped its investment teams and aims to co-invest with private equity firms.

It invested S$30 billion in its financial year ended March led by targets in the United States and China, while divesting a record S$28 billion.

At its annual review on Thursday, officials were optimistic for the future though its portfolio value fell to S$242 billion due to weakness in China, from a record S$266 billion in the previous financial year when it jumped nearly a fifth.

"Equity markets around the world will remain susceptible to bouts of volatility in the short to medium term," said Head of Strategy Michael Buchanan.

In its last financial year, Temasek invested in companies such as online payment services provider PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O), personal loan platform SoFi and Univar Inc (UNVR.K), a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Economist Song Seng Wun at bank CIMB said Temasek would have to explore investments in startups and other private companies to generate long-term returns as equities growth slows.

"They still have to deliver steady dividends to the key shareholder - the government of Singapore," Song said. "A lot more attention will be given to new economy businesses, which would mean higher risk, but higher returns."

TMT OVERTAKES FINANCIALS

The share of telecommunications, media and technology firms in Temasek's portfolio reached 25 percent last year, overtaking financials as the largest sector for the first time in over a decade.

Temasek, which has been increasing investment in U.S. firms such as accommodation-sharing startup Airbnb, will add to its New York office by opening an office in San Francisco this year to target technology companies.

In financials, Temasek is the biggest investor in Standard Chartered with a nearly 16 percent stake. But the bank booked a loss in 2015, and its shares fell 55 percent in Temasek's just-ended financial year.

Asked if Temasek was comfortable with its stake, Head of Financial Services Png Chin Yee said Standard Chartered could navigate challenging times due to its presence in attractive markets.

Standard Chartered's profit rebounded in the first quarter of 2016 after the appointment of a new chief executive.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)