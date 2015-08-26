LONDON Michael Hasenstab, Franklin Templeton's star bond fund manager, said on Wednesday that he continued to see investment opportunities amid the turmoil currently racking financial markets.

Hasenstab who has made a name for himself with contrarian calls such as on Ireland and Hungary in the past, and Sonal Desai, Franklin Templeton's director of research said the fund has made use of similar periods of turmoil in the past to put on "highest conviction" positions.

"As such we continue to maintain a very short duration, and see opportunity in the current period of volatility," they said in a comment piece.

"While we do expect moderation in China's growth, we continue to see it as healthy and an inevitable normalization for an economy of its size. The thesis as to why we are invested in Asia remains unaltered: we expect economic growth in China to moderate, but not experience a hard-landing."

They added that they did not think China's recent devaluation of the yuan, or renmini as it is also known, was "a signal of a massive depreciation to come."

They also remained optimistic over the outlook for Malaysia and Mexico which they said were among the emerging markets "indiscriminately punished" recently.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marc Jones)