A man walks in front of Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, China March 15, 2016, before the company announces its annual results on March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) has no plans to spin-off its popular mobile messaging app WeChat, Chief Executive Pony Ma told reporters in Hong Kong on Thursday.

WeChat had 697 million monthly active users at the end of December, Tencent said earlier in its fourth-quarter earnings results.

China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm said revenue rose 45 percent in the fourth quarter, its quickest rate in three years, driven by gaming and online advertising.

