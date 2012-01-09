Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) said on Monday it expects earnings to rise in 2012 and 2013.
In a press release ahead of an investor presentation, the company projected 2012 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in a range of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.
Tenet, the third-largest hospital operator, also confirmed its prior outlook for 2013 adjusted EBITDA of a range of $1.335 billion to $1.535 billion.
Analysts are looking for EBITDA of $1.24 billion in 2012 and $1.3 billion in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said it saw a slight increase in admissions in the fourth quarter of 2011.
(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.