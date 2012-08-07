Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, lifted by growth in patient volumes, and its shares rose 3 percent.

The third-largest U.S. hospital chain said the number of patients treated in specialties including trauma, neurosurgery, oncology and vascular surgery was especially strong.

Second-quarter income from continuing operations rose to $42 million, or 10 cents per share, from $40 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue climbed 6.2 percent to $2.23 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per share on revenue of $2.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including charges for the expected sale of Creighton University Medical Center, Dallas-based Tenet posted a net loss of $6 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with year-earlier net income of $55 million, or 11 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 4.7 percent to $288 million.

Tenet shares rose 3 percent to $4.80 in premarket trading.

