CHICAGO Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) on Monday said its profits were squeezed by an influx of poorer patients to its hospitals and lower reimbursements for its Medicare patients, raising investor concerns over the U.S. hospital sector.

Tenet shares tumbled 10 percent and weighed on rivals such as HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N) and Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N).

Tenet, the third-largest hospital operator, said in a statement that admissions of patients in the Medicaid health program for the poor rose 5.5 percent in the third quarter, while payments for patients using the Medicare program for the elderly tracked below average in July and August.

It now expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, at the lower end of its previous forecast of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion.

The disclosure provided a broader picture of the weak patient trends already seen at No. 1 hospital operator HCA, which said in July a lower rate of surgical procedures led to disappointing financial results.

"The question now is whether this is an issue that is spreading across the industry," said Jessica Bemer, an analyst with Snow Capital Management, which does not own Tenet or HCA shares.

Tenet said Medicare patients in its hospitals were receiving treatment for less severe medical conditions.

Jefferies analyst Arthur Henderson said the concern is that the industry, which has struggled as patients delayed medical care due to the weak economy, is facing a new challenge in treating what had been a stable base of Medicare patients.

"While neither company has indicated a particular pocket of weakness, it is noteworthy that both companies have a strong presence in the south Florida markets" that have large retirement communities, Henderson said.

SIGNS OF A TREND?

Tenet also said higher Medicaid admissions hurt profitability because the program typically has lower reimbursement rates than other insurance programs. Although payments from commercially insured patients rose and overall patient admissions grew, the increases were not enough to offset below-average Medicare reimbursement levels.

"We believe hospitals warrant close monitoring in advance of Q3 earnings for further indication of whether weak (patient trends) will escalate into an industrywide phenomenon," Oppenheimer & Co analyst Michael Wiederhorn said in a note to clients.

HCA confirmed on Monday its forecast for growth of 3 percent to 5 percent in adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2011 but said it, too, was seeing pressure on revenue from Medicare patients. Company executives, on a call with analysts after the close of stock trading, said they expect the slowdown in cardiac surgeries to continue in the second half of the year.

Susquehanna Financial Group analyst A.J. Rice cut his rating on Tenet stock on Monday to "neutral" from "positive," saying the shares were no longer trading at a discount to other hospital stocks. He dropped his price target on the stock to $5.50 from $6.50.

"Given the better free cash flow profile of the other names in the group ... we have decided to take a more conservative view toward Tenet shares," Rice said.

Tenet said it began new cost-cutting efforts in August to reduce the impact of the changes in its reimbursement rates. The Dallas-based company expects EBITDA in the third quarter to be little changed from the year-earlier $203 million.

Tenet shares fell 50 cents, or 9.9 percent, to close at $4.52 on the New York Stock Exchange. HCA shares closed up 10 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $18.40, while No. 2 hospital operator Community Health was up 24 cents, or 1.36 percent, at $17.90.

