NASHVILLE, Tenn The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed Saturday in a crash with a school bus, which also injured nine members of a Tennessee high school marching band and their driver, officials said.

The driver of the Dodge Durango was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dalya Qualls, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The school bus contained 47 members of the Oakland High School Marching Band from Murfreesboro, in adjoining Rutherford Country, according to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director John Jewell. Wilson County is just east of Nashville.

The nine students were taken to University Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment of their injuries. The bus driver was sent to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries," according to Qualls.

The SUV went over the center line and crashed into the bus, according to local reports. Qualls confirmed the car hit the bus.

The students were on their way to a marching band competition in Lebanon at the time of the crash.

"It was a rather impressive impact," said Jewell. "The Durango was about halfway under the front of the school bus."

The crash remains under investigation, Qualls said, adding that names would be released when that information becomes available.

The uninjured students and chaperones returned to Oakland High School without participating in the competition.

