NASHVILLE, Tenn The opening shots of Tennessee's rifle-hunting deer season on Saturday could mean bragging rights for some lawmakers in a charity competition aimed at stocking food pantries across the state with meat.

The state lawmaker whose constituents kill the most deer and donate the venison to food pantries from opening day wins the Hunters for the Hungry Legislative Challenge.

"I think it's a very cost-efficient means of feeding the hungry," said Representative Vance Dennis, a Republican from rural Tennessee and chairman of the charity challenge.

"We have an abundance of white-tail deer in our state, and we have an abundance of hunters who go out and enjoy hunting," said Dennis, who plans to join the hunt Saturday. "It would seem to be a no-brainer to me that we do this."

Not all legislators will be toting weapons on Saturday in Tennessee, which offers a lifetime all-inclusive sportsman license at varying prices depending upon the age of the applicant, starting at $200 for under three-year-olds.

The competition and programs that encourage donations of hunted animals to food pantries was seen as repugnant by activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and the Committee to Abolish Sport Hunting.

"While they are feeding people, and that's a noble cause, you could feed people with food that doesn't cause terrible violence," said Joe Miele, New Mexico-based president of the Committee to Abolish Sport Hunting.

Ashley Byrne, manager of campaigns for PETA, said the hunters were putting a positive spin on a cruel activity.

"If hunters really care about homelessness, they should spend the time they would spend stalking and killing animals at a soup kitchen," Byrne said.

Nearly 250,000 licensed hunters killed nearly 162,000 deer during Tennessee's deer season last year.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation's Hunters for the Hungry program encourages hunters to donate at least part of their processed kill to food banks during the three-month season.

"All of the meat stays local, so it's not getting sent to the bigger cities," program coordinator Matt Simcox said. "Hunters know they are going to feed someone in their county."

The program received nearly 112,000 pounds of meat last season, providing about 450,000 meals statewide, Simcox said.

Legislators who enter the charity competition raise money to pay for the processing of the first 10 deer that local hunters take to butchers participating in the competition.

"Far too many Tennesseans need a warm meal this time of year ... . I'm happy to lend my help for this cause," House Majority Leader Gerald McCormick said.

Many states have similar programs that may accept elk, antelope, moose, pheasant and waterfowl donations, Tennessee Wildlife Federation spokesman Jay Sheridan said.

The winner of this "friendly, good-natured competition," will probably get a trophy "and we might cook him or her a wild-game dinner, venison maybe," Dennis said.

