The fatal shooting in July of an unarmed black teenager by a white Memphis police officer is being reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice, the city's federal prosecutor said on Monday, a month after a grand jury decided not to charge the officer.

Several inquiries have been conducted into the shooting of Darrius Stewart, 19, by Officer Connor Schilling, one of several deaths involving officers around the United States that have raised concerns about excessive use of force by police, especially against minorities.

"The DOJ has been conducting an independent, comprehensive, and careful review of the evidence collected related to the shooting of Mr. Stewart," U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton III of Memphis told a news conference.

Stanton said the review would encompass all of the circumstances surrounding the shooting and was being conducted in tandem with the department's civil rights division, his office and the FBI. He did not disclose details.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation prepared a report on the shooting, which was turned over to the Shelby County District Attorney General.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich recommended that the grand jury indict Schilling on charges of voluntary manslaughter and of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. It declined to indict him on either charge.

An attorney for Schilling could not be reached immediately for comment on Stanton's announcement.

State prosecutors said Schilling put Stewart in his squad car and checked for outstanding warrants after making a traffic stop on July 17. Stewart, who was a passenger in the car, had outstanding warrants from Illinois and Iowa.

When Schilling opened the rear door of the car to remove Stewart, put him under arrest and handcuff him, Stewart struck the officer with his own handcuffs, state prosecutors said. Schilling shot Stewart during the struggle, killing him.

Stewart's father, Henry Williams, told reporters on Monday that he welcomed and expected the federal investigation.

