NASHVILLE, Tenn. A sheriff's deputy is in stable condition on Friday morning, the day after he was involved in a gunfight with a man who broke into a house in central Tennessee, officials said.

The Lewis County deputy, who was not identified, was shot twice, once in the arm and the other in an undetermined location, and was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), which is investigating the incident. The deputy is in stable condition, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.

The gunfight occurred on Thursday night in Hohenwald, Tennessee, a city of some 3,700 residents about 80 miles (129 km) southwest of Nashville. A second unidentified officer working for the Hohenwald Police was hit in the chest during the gunfight, but escaped injury because the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, the TBI said.

Killed in the shootout was Allen Quintez Swader, 18, who broke into the house, stabbed the resident in the stomach, stole guns and money and ran away, the TBI said. The resident was not seriously injured and called police.

Two Lewis County sheriff's deputies and two Hohenwald police officers responded to the call, saw Swader and attempted to stop him, but a gunfight began and Swader died at the scene, the TBI said.

(Reporting by Tim Ghianni, Editing by Ben Klayman and Lisa Lambert)