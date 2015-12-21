U.S. flag flies alongside a sign in honor of the four Marines killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Tennessee police on Monday named the five officers who shot and killed a man who went on a July rampage that killed four U.S. Marines at a military facility, according to a local media report.

Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, a Kuwaiti-born naturalized U.S. citizen, died on July 16 in a firefight with police after a rampage at two facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Abdulazeez sprayed gunfire at a joint military recruiting center in a strip mall, riddling the glass facade with bullet holes, then drove to a Naval Reserve Center about 6 miles (10 km) away, where he killed the Marines before he himself was shot dead. Three other people were injured.

Officers Sean O'Brien, Grover Wilson, Jeff Lancaster, Kevin Flanagan and Lucas Timmons fired their weapons, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the attack was inspired by a foreign terrorist organization, according to the newspaper.

"The officers who fired their weapons on this tragic day did so in heroic defense of themselves and others," said Chief Fred Fletcher, declaring that the shootings were justified, according to the Free Press.

A representative from the Chattanooga Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

