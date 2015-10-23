One person was killed and two others were wounded by gunfire on the campus of Tennessee State University in Nashville late on Thursday, police said.

The shootings, which occurred just before 11 p.m. local time, appeared to have stemmed from a dispute over a dice game in an outdoor courtyard, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The male who died was not enrolled at the school, a university spokeswoman said. Police have not said whether the other individuals involved were students or visiting the campus.

It was unclear if a suspect was in custody.

The three gunshot victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Tanya Stone, operations supervisor for the Metro Nashville emergency communication center.

The two who survived had injuries not considered life-threatening, the Tennessean newspaper reported.

Last week, three people were shot and wounded during a large house party near the Tennessee State University campus.

The incidents come amid a string of gun violence at or near several U.S. schools in October, including deadly incidents on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and adjacent to Texas Southern University in Houston.

On Oct. 1, a gunman killed nine people at a community college in Oregon, ranking it among the deadliest of dozens of U.S. mass shootings in the past two years.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Paul Tait and Dominic Evans)