Nine people were shot, though no deaths were reported, after gunfire broke out at a teenagers' party at a nightclub in Chattanooga and another location nearby, Tennessee, a police official said on Sunday.

Police were called to the "teen party" in downtown Chattanooga at around midnight on Saturday following reports of multiple gun shots, the Chattanooga Police Department said in a statement.

Several revelers were struck and wounded by gunfire, including a 17-year-old boy who was hit in the pelvis and underwent surgery at a local hospital, department spokesman Sgt. Jerri Weary said.

An off-duty Chattanooga police officer working at the nightclub where the party was being held, fired at a suspect who pointed a gun at him during the shootings, Weary said. The officer was not hit during the incident.

At the same time, police also responded to a second shooting nearby, although it was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

"Due to the number of victims and potential number of suspects, details from both incidents are still inconclusive," Weary said.

"We have not had anybody come forward (saying) that they were shot, but people fled the scene ... We are still trying to piece this together," she added.

Weary said no arrests had been made, and that it was unclear if there were one or more suspects involved.

No deaths were reported. All of the victims were taken to local hospitals. Only some were admitted, Weary said.

(Reporting by Eric Johnson; Editing by Tim Gaynor)