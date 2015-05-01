BERLIN World number three Andy Murray's bid to land his first claycourt tournament of his career was delayed on Friday when his Munich Open quarter-final against Czech Lukas Rosol was postponed to Saturday morning due to rain.

Organizers said the 27-year-old Scot would now take on the world number 41 at 0800GMT and would then play a semi-final later in the day if he won.

He had kicked off his claycourt season with a trouble-free straight sets win over Germany's Mischa Zverev.

