Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
NEW YORK Rafa Nadal was worn out from his Rio Olympics exertions after emerging from an injury absence to win doubles gold, but the Spaniard perked back up with his trip to New York for the U.S. Open.
Nadal, who said his injured wrist is improving daily, beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-1 6-4 6-2 in his first-round match on Monday's opening day of the year's last grand slam.
"I think I played a solid match for a lot of time, then was a tough moment in the middle of the second set but I think I resisted well and very happy for the victory," Nadal said on court.
"He's a really dangerous player, so I'm very happy to be through."
Nadal said he is re-energized being in New York after feeling fatigued two weeks ago in Cincinnati, where he lost his second match after flying in from Rio.
"The most important thing is I'm here in New York and that makes me happy," said Spain's 14-times grand slam winner, who could not continue through the French Open and also missed Wimbledon and the Toronto event due to his wrist injury.
"Is not easy to go two months-and-a-half out of competition in the middle of the season without hitting a forehand," Nadal told reporters.
"I need to have the confidence again with my wrist. That is coming ... every day (I) feel the wrist a little bit better. That's very important thing for me, the most important thing."
Nadal, a twice champion here, already has a memento from this trip to Flushing Meadows - a video recording of him hitting at Arthur Ashe Stadium under the new retractable roof.
"I have it recorded. I was the first player to hit the first ball under the roof covered. Important thing in the history of this tournament," he said.
"Thanks from the players' side, from the fans' side, from the television side, for everybody. Is so important to have a roof like this so then the program is never changed and people are not waiting for a rain delay."
Beyond the obvious benefit of keeping a rain-hit tournament going, the support structure of the moveable roof has cut down on swirling winds that often perplexed players.
"There is no wind," Nadal said. "One of these days that I was practicing in the center court, outside was very, very windy and in the center court was not wind at all.
"Is a beautiful court."
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.