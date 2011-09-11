Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reaches to return volley to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their semi-finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Caroline Wozniacki was left awe-struck by the lethal serves and power game of Serena Williams, as the American blew away the world number one Dane in straight sets to reach the final of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Wozniacki has consistently defended her status as the women's top-ranked player without a grand slam title, but the manner of her 6-2 6-4 semi-final rout at Arthur Ashe stadium is unlikely to stifle the debate.

"Serena just played very, very well today," the 21-year-old Wozniacki said after her 86-minute capitulation.

"Especially that serve was just a killer. It's definitely not fun returning those first serves.

"I was just looking and I was hoping that they were going to go out, because I felt like I couldn't do too much."

Left frozen by 11 aces among Williams's thunderbolts, Wozniacki was unable to make headway in her own service games and finished with a paltry five winners compared to her opponent's 34.

"There's definitely no one on the tour who is playing with as much power as she is and serving as well as she is," added Wozniacki.

Thrashed in the first set, Wozniacki was allowed a last tilt in the match when Williams wobbled to lose her serve leading 5-3 in the second set, but the Dane squandered the opportunity and will finish another season without a major title.

While her performance did little to dispel the impression she is merely warming the world number one seat, Wozniacki tried to put a positive gloss on her season.

"It's definitely been a successful year for me. I cannot complain," she said. "I won six titles. I have made two semi-finals of grand slams.

"I'm number one in the world. I'm healthy, which is very important.

"I'm still number one in the rankings. No one can take that away from me for now."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)