Sabine Lisicki of Germany returns the ball to Sabine Lisicki of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Vera Zvonareva of Russia celebrates a match point as she defeats Sabine Lisicki of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK Second seed Vera Zvonareva eased past Sabine Lisicki of Germany 6-2 6-3 Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open where she will meet Australian nemesis Sam Stosur.

Zvonareva, runner-up at Flushing Meadows last year to Kim Clijsters, played a steady match from the baseline and picked her spots to charge the net in dismissing the surprise Wimbledon semi-finalist.

The Russian, who also reached last year's Wimbledon final before bowing to Serena Williams, made just 11 unforced errors and converted 10 of 11 points she contested at the net.

"I think I played a very consistent match today and I think I was able to raise the level of my game compared to my three previous matches," Zvonareva said.

"I started off well, and then didn't let her find her rhythm in the first set."

The Russian overcame an early service break in the second set to extend her unbeaten record over Lisicki to four matches.

Zvonareva has lost her last seven matches to ninth-seeded Stosur, a 6-2 6-7 6-3 winner over fellow Russian Maria Kirilenko, after winning their first.

"Actually, the last couple of times I played against Sam we played very tight matches," Zvonareva said. "We've always had tough ones."

Stosur set a U.S. Open women's record for the longest match in her three-set marathon against Russia's Nadia Petrova in the previous round.

"I know that Sam is an experienced player," said Zvonareva. "She's a fit player. But we will see.

"I think I'll have to show my best tennis to beat her. I'm excited about the next challenge."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)