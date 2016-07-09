Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 USA's Serena Williams in action against Germany's Angelique Kerber in the womens singles final REUTERS/Toby Melville

Professional-era records held by Serena Williams after she beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

* By winning a 22nd grand slam title, the American drew level with Steffi Graf at the top the standings

* At 34, she is the oldest woman to win a major

* She has won nine grand slam titles since turning 30. Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova won three majors each after turning 30.

* She has the longest winning span between majors, 16 years 10 months between 1999 U.S. Open and 2016 Wimbledon. (Chris Evert, Navratilova and Graf had 12-year spans)

* Tops the prize money list with more than $80 million. Maria Sharapova is next on the list with $36.8 million.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)