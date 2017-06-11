Pietersen leaves Leicester for Toulon
PARIS South Africa wing JP Pietersen, who has won 70 Springbok caps, has signed a two-year deal with French club Toulon and leaves Leicester Tigers after just one season in the English Premiership.
LONDON Former world number one Maria Sharapova will miss the grasscourt season, including this month's Wimbledon qualifying tournament, after failing to recover from a left-thigh injury she suffered during last month's Italian Open.
"After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play," Sharapova, who is on a comeback trail after serving a 15-month doping ban, said on her official Facebook page.
Sharapova opted not to apply for a wildcard into the main Wimbledon draw after her request for an invite into Roland Garros, where she is a twice former champion, was snubbed by French Open officials.
The Russian's low ranking meant she was only guaranteed a place in the Wimbledon qualifying event if she wanted to secure a place in the July 3-16 grasscourt major.
However, the 2004 Wimbledon champion was granted a wildcard for the grasscourt warm-up tournament in Birmingham, England, which she will also miss.
"I want to thank the LTA for their amazing support on my return and providing me with a Birmingham wildcard, a tournament which I hope many of you will be able to attend," added the 178th-ranked Sharapova.
"I look forward to meeting you there next year. I will continue to work on my recovery and my next scheduled tournament is in Stanford."
The Stanford tournament begins at the end of July.
The five-times grand slam winner, who received wildcards to play in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome after being left without a ranking when her doping ban ended, retired injured in her second round match at the Italian Open.
She was wearing a bandage on her thigh at the time.
Missing the whole grasscourt season means the 30-year-old Russian will not be ranked high enough for direct entry into the U.S. Open, where officials will have to decide whether to court controversy by offering a wildcard.
LONDON Motor racing's Sauber have parted company with Monisha Kaltenborn, the first woman to run a Formula One team, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday.
BUDAPEST Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu, a triple Olympic champion at the Rio games last year and a perennial force on professional circuits, called on fellow swimmers on Wednesday to demand a bigger share from the sport's proceeds.