Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
LONDON Serena Williams describes elder sibling Venus as "the perfect sister" and her "best friend".
Venus calls her top-ranked sister "the ultimate champion" and reveals they "never argue."
So is there anything the world's most famous sporting siblings -- who own 27 grand slam singles titles between them --don't like about each other.
"Her dog. He is bad," grinned Serena after she trumped her sister in the Wimbledon fourth round on Monday to move within three wins of holding all four majors at once.
"He kind of uses me, yeah. Whenever she comes home, he goes back to her. Kind of gets me excited.
"Been talking to her about that, though.
"Venus does nothing wrong. She's like the perfect sister."
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.