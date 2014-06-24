Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark adjusts her hair during her women's singles tennis match against Shahar Peer of Israel at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Dumped publicly by her former boyfriend, surely internet dating will mend Caroline Wozniacki's broken heart?

"I'm not that desperate!" quipped the bubbly Dane after she walloped Shahar Peer 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round of Wimbledon.

Since her break-up with golfer Rory McIlroy, who got cold feet about their relationship only days after the couple posted invitations for their now-cancelled August wedding, Wozniacki has been trying to dodge questions on the subject.

But there was no let up on Tuesday.

After she tried to dismiss one interrogator by saying "we're already a month past that", she could not help but laugh when it was put to her that she should try internet dating.

"To be honest, I'll just see what happens. I'm perfectly fine being single at the moment," the 23-year-old said.

"It's pretty hard to sweep me off my feet. It would have to take someone very special. I guess when you least expect it, it's going to come.

"Right now I'm just into my tennis. And playing here, it's great. That's what I'm focused on."

It was just too bad that her tennis was not what others wanted to concentrate on.

During a news conference when the keen soccer fan was also quizzed on what she thought about the World Cup and about her friendship with world No.1 Serena Williams, it was not long before her personal life was again under the spotlight.

"You seem to have a great admirer in Feliciano Lopez?" one reporter said.

Wozniacki retorted: "You noticed? He's a great guy. This is very awkward."

