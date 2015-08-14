Aug 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Simona Halep (right) is congratulated by Agnieszka Radwanska (left) after her win during the quarter finals at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) returns a ball against Simona Halep (not pictured) during the quarter finals of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Halep defeated Radwanska. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Simona Halep (ROU) goes to return the ball to Angelique Kerber (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Halep defeated Kerber. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Simona Halep (ROU) reacts after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska (not pictured) during the quarter finals at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO Second seeded Romanian Simona Halep sleepwalked through the first set before producing a remarkable transformation to claim a semi-final berth with a 0-6 6-3 6-1 comeback win over defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska at the Rogers Cup on Friday.

After dropping the first seven games, Halep slowly found rhythm and at 3-3 in the second set shifted into high gear.

Looking like a completely different player to the one who was so unimpressive in the first set, she stormed through the next eight games to level the match and pull ahead 5-0 in the third before Radwanska could stop the slide, if only for one game as the sixth seed was sent packing.

"At the beginning I could not move my legs. I felt very tired," said Halep, 23, playing her first event since a surprise first round exit at Wimbledon.

"I just kept focused on what I had to do and just tried to keep the ball in the court to make some longer rallies.

"She played an amazing first set I couldn't make anything but I am happy I could fight until the end."

Next up for Halep will be the winner of the quarter-final between 15th seed Sara Errani of Italy and Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)