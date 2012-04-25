Tokyo Electric Power (9501.T), which is facing massive costs from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster, will sell its TTS unit to Itochu Enex (8133.T) for more than 10 billion yen ($122.84 million), Japan's Nikkei business daily said.

TTS, which provides heat storage facilities to offices and communities in Greater Tokyo, had about 10.9 billion yen in sales for fiscal 2010, the paper said.

The electric utility's Fukushima plant was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami last March, triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.

The TTS deal will mark the second energy-related unit sale by TEPCO, as it sells off to compensate victims of the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Last year, the company sold its entire stake Kanto Natural Gas Development Co 1661.T.

