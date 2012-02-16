TOKYO The Japanese government is likely to agree to a less than 50 percent stake in Tokyo Electric (9501.T) in return for injecting $13 billion of taxpayers' money, the Sankei newspaper said on Thursday, in a sign of possible compromise in a contentious bailout.

The government and Tokyo Electric (Tepco), the operator of the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant, have been fighting over how much say the government will have in the utility's management in exchange for what would be one of the world's biggest bailouts outside the banking sector.

Shareholders with two-thirds of the voting rights can decide on major management issues including mergers, while a majority shareholder can decide board members. A share of more than one-third carries veto power.

The government will raise its voting rights in the utility to two-thirds or more by converting non-voting shares if Tepco does not make enough progress in rationalization and other restructuring efforts, the Sankei reported without citing sources.

Tokyo Electric, which serves some 45 million people, has said it wants to keep its autonomy as a private firm, while Trade Minister Yukio Edano, who holds the energy portfolio, has been demanding the bailout body should have a controlling stake in the utility.

But the government, trying to strike a balance between the need to keep Tepco afloat so it can supply power and a desire to avoid looking lax towards the firm, is also split on the issue.

The finance ministry is hesitant about the government taking a big stake in Tepco because it is worried the government could ultimately lose money on its investment if Tepco's restructuring fails.

"The important issue is how the government can involve itself in Tokyo Electric's management in a way that would result in decreasing public burden," Vice Finance Minister Yukihisa Fujita told a news conference on Thursday.

Tepco said this week it expected to post a group net loss of 695 billion yen in the year to March 31.

Media reports have said a business plan to rebuild the company will call for the utility to swing into profit in fiscal 2014.

($1 = 78.3350 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Paul Tait)