Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Shares of Teradyne Inc (TER.N) rose as much as 7 percent on Thursday, after the chip testing equipment company posted quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations and projected significant growth for the current quarter.
The company, which makes tools used by chipmakers and foundry customers to test run their semiconductors, said the fast-growing mobile phone and communications market is driving growth.
It forecast an adjusted profit between 53 cents and 62 cents per share for the second quarter on revenue of $490 million to $530 million. Analysts on average were looking for a 37 cent a share profit on $412.8 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares rose to $18.01 to be among the top percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.