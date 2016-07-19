Maersk weighs sale of Brazil oil and gas assets
FLORENCE, Italy A.P. Moller-Maersk is considering selling its oil and gas business in Brazil as the shipping giant's energy group narrows operations in a restructuring, its chief executive said.
BRUSSELS - Finnish crane maker Konecranes KCR1V.HE has offered concessions in efforts to secure EU antitrust approval for its 1.1-billion-euro ($1.22 billion) takeover bid for U.S. peer Terex Corp's (TEX.N) cranes business.
Konecranes submitted its proposal on July 15, according to a filing on the European Commission website on Tuesday. The EU competition authority is expected to seek feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full investigation.
The Commission delayed its decision on the deal to Aug. 8 from July 25.
Terex's cranes business, which services ports and factories, has manufacturing operations in 16 countries.
Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.
Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.