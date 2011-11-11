MILAN Shares in Italian waste management firm TerniGreen surged on Thursday on their first day of trading on Milan bourse's small-cap segment AIM, brushing off volatile market conditions and a widening sovereign debt crisis.

Shares in TerniGreen, spurred by retail investors' demand, were suspended from trading for excessive gains and indicated a 24.94 percent surge to 1.0620 euros at 1618 GMT.

The company is controlled by the shareholders of renewable energy company TerniEnergia. TerniGreen's Chairman and Chief Executive Stefano Neri is also the chairman and CEO of TerniEnergia.

"The placement was reserved for institutional investors so retail investors snapped the stock as soon as they could since they trust company management which helped boost TerniEnergia stock from a 1.3 euro listing price to as high as 5 euro and to about 3 euros now," said one analyst on condition of anonymity.

Retail investors who bought TerniGreen shares on Thursday are probably small shareholders in TerniEnergia, he added.

TerniGreen issued 4.8 million new shares in a capital increase worth 4.08 million euros, or a price of 0.85 euros per share. The shares were privately placed with institutional investors creating the float.

The private placement represented 20 percent of the existing capital and 16.67 percent of the capital post-increase.

No Italian company has managed an initial public offering in Milan since Florence-based fashion house Ferragamo listed in June, just before Italy became embroiled in the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)