Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O), a unit of bankrupt U.S. solar energy company SunEdison Inc (SUNEQ.PK), said it could not file its report for the quarter ended March 31.
TerraForm Global, one of SunEdison's "yieldcos", said it has not yet filed its financial report for 2015. The company said in April its lenders had agreed to give it another month to file its annual report after it missed the March 30 deadline.
The company said on Tuesday it was continuing to see if SunEdison's delay in filing its annual report could affect TerraForm Global's reports.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.