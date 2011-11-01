LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Lovers of long, lyrical meditations on the universe, nature, and the meaning of life, your cup runneth over.

Terrence Malick will direct two upcoming projects, "Lawless" and "Knight of Cups," both of which will star Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale, FilmNation Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Bale previously worked with Malick on the 2005 drama "The New World."

In addition, "Lawless" will also star Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara. Isabel Lucas ("The Immortals") will co-star in "Knight of Cups."

Both films are currently in pre-production and will shoot back-to-back in 2012. No word on what the two films will center on, but this being Malick, it's a safe bet that they will be heavy on gorgeous shots of nature and voiceovers and less concerned with a propulsive plot.

It's a rare burst of productivity for Malick, who has made just five films in 40 years -- often with over a decade between pictures.

Sarah Green and Nicolas Gonda, who worked with Malick on "The Tree of Life," will serve as the producers on both films with FilmNation Entertainment handling international sales during this week's American Film Market.

Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment commented: "FilmNation couldn't be happier to continue to act as Terrence's international sales agency. Terrence is a brilliant filmmaker and an enormous draw for talent and filmmakers alike. We look forward to robust sales at AFM on both of these films."

FilmNation Entertainment has a long relationship with the idiosyncratic Malick.

In addition to the two new projects, the company has secured sales for all territories on Malick's next currently untitled film starring Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, Javier Bardem and Rachel Weisz.