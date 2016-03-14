Manchester Terriers Betty and Mable arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Yorkshire Terriers are shown during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Dee Milligan-Bott who claimed her dog was poisoned at Crufts 2015, shows an Irish Setter the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Handler Marie Burns and Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, winner of Best in Show, are congratulated by Charley Donaldson and Hazel, the Whippet who received Reserve, on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Handler Marie Burns poses with Devon, the West Highland white terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A West Highland Terrier named "Geordie Girl" won "Best in Show" at the 2016 Crufts dog show on Sunday.

More than 22,000 dogs took part in the four-day competition at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, central England -- the 125th year of the show.

"To win 'Best in Show', I don't think you can find the words to describe it, it's just unreal," Marie Burns, the owner of "Geordie Girl", also known as “Devon”, said.

"I mean I think it's every dog show exhibitor's dream to be standing here, and you just don't think it's ever going to happen to you, and I don't think it will sink it until I watch it on TV."