TOKYO Japan's Terumo Corp (4543.T) said on Monday it wants to strengthen its relationship with scandal-hit medical equipment maker Olympus Corp (7733.T), but refrained to comment whether it is looking at boosting capital ties with the firm.

Terumo, also a maker of medical equipment, said there are various options regarding its relationship with Olympus, which is struggling to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal.

Terumo also said that its current stake in Olympus had fallen to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent.

