Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
TOKYO Japan's Terumo Corp (4543.T) said on Monday it wants to strengthen its relationship with scandal-hit medical equipment maker Olympus Corp (7733.T), but refrained to comment whether it is looking at boosting capital ties with the firm.
Terumo, also a maker of medical equipment, said there are various options regarding its relationship with Olympus, which is struggling to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal.
Terumo also said that its current stake in Olympus had fallen to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.