Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON Britain's Tesco (TSCO.L) has sealed a joint venture agreement with a unit of India's Tata Group that will see it invest $140 million and become the first foreign supermarket to enter the country's $500 billion pounds retail sector.
Tesco said on Friday that following receipt of approval from the Indian Foreign Investment Promotion Board, it has entered into a deal with Trent Limited (TREN.NS) to form a 50:50 joint venture with the operator of the Star Bazaar retail business, Trent Hypermarket Limited (THL).
The world's third-largest retailer, which since 2008 has had a franchise agreement to provide support to Star Bazaar, had made the application to India's FIPB in December.
On completion of the transaction THL will operate 12 stores retailing a range of merchandise including food and grocery, personal and home care products, home and kitchen, fashion and accessories.
The stores are operated under the 'Star Bazaar' and 'Star Daily' banners, and spread across the southern and western regions of India. ($1 = 0.6057 British Pounds)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.