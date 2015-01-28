The head office of Tesco is seen in Cheshunt, in southern England January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

UK retailer Tesco Plc has recalled its No Added Sugar Double Concentrate Apple and Blackcurrant squash drink after getting complaints from customers regarding a foul smell coming from them.

"A flavor additive, which is not part of the ingredients for this product, has been added in error. The additive is called Dimethyl Disulphide and is a common ingredient in food products. It is an approved additive and poses no food safety risk," a Tesco spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company said this addictive has a strong odor, similar to garlic which customers are likely to find unpleasant.

Tesco said customers can return this product(750ml and 1.5l), open or unopened, to any Tesco store.

"Only products bought since the New Year may be affected. They will have a best before date of October 2015," the spokesperson added.

The company said it investigated the complaints with its supplier.

