Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON Dave Lewis, the new chief executive of Tesco (TSCO.L), said he would not unveil a new strategy for Britain's biggest retailer in one fell swoop, saying instead changes would unfold for customers.
"I don't think you should look for me for a point in time when I'm going to stand up and declare a strategy for Tesco," he told reporters on Thursday.
"I think this a very dynamic business, and actually I'd like you to feel some of the changes before I talk about them. And also, the idea would be not to give too much insight to my competitors as to what my strategy may be."
Tesco's chief financial officer, Alan Stewart, also said he did not see any further charges from the accounting issues discovered in the firm's first half accounts at this stage.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment and Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.