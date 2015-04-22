Tesco (TSCO.L) plunged to an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) on Wednesday, the worst in its 96-year history, after shoppers deserted Britain's biggest retailer and forced it to write down the value of its stores.

Following are details of some of the other big corporate losses in Britain:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND (RBS.L), Feb. 2009 -- At the height of the financial crisis, RBS said a record loss of 24.1 billion pounds reflected a 16.2 billion pound writedown against acquisitions, including its takeover of parts of Dutch rival ABN Amro in 2007, plus a further 7.9 billion pounds in operating losses.

RBS, majority owned by the British government, also reported a loss of 8.2 billion pounds for 2013 because of restructuring costs and misconduct charges.

VODAFONE GROUP (VOD.L), May 2006 -- Mobile phone operator Vodafone announced a net loss of 21.8 billion pounds, largely on the back of previously disclosed write-offs related to past acquisitions. Vodafone had also reported a 13.5 billion pound pre-tax loss in 2002.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY.L), Feb. 2009 -- Part-nationalized Lloyds Banking Group said its HBOS unit made a pretax loss of 8.5 billion pounds for 2008, driven by 7 billion pounds in bad corporate loans and 4 billion pounds in asset writedowns.

CABLE & WIRELESS, June 2003 -- Telecoms group Cable & Wireless Plc tumbled to a record 6.5 billion-pound annual loss. It also said it would cut 1,500 jobs, bail out of the U.S. and suspend its dividend for a year.

The supermarket wrote down the value of its business by 7 billion pounds to reflect restructuring charges and the lower sales its stores were making.

