LONDON Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, said it would slash millions of pounds off prices to win back customers as a second year of falling profit stepped up pressure on chief executive Philip Clarke to quit.

Clarke insisted he would see through his "bold" plan to rebuild the world's third-largest retailer, which had been the darling of the sector during two decades of uninterrupted earnings growth before a shock profit warning in 2012.

Shares in the group, which are near 10-year lows, jumped over 5 percent in early trade as Clarke said he would respond to both the discount groups and the upmarket grocers that have hit Tesco at both ends of the market.

"I have got no intention of going anywhere," Clarke told reporters after three years in the job. "All my waking hours are spent running Tesco. It's what I love. I am going to see this thing through."

One of Tesco's largest 20 investors was reported on Tuesday as having called Clarke the "wrong person for the job" with the "wrong strategy".

Tesco has suffered in recent years from failed attempts to break into the United States and Japan and a costly expansion in China. It wrote down the value of its businesses in Europe on Wednesday, where it has seen a slowdown.

While it invested abroad, it also neglected Britain, where it still makes over two-thirds of sales.

Despite Clarke's spending billions on improving services and stores, two years after the profit warning Tesco's core UK market share has slipped to 28.6 percent from 29.7 percent a year ago - a near 10-year low - and the firm abandoned its industry-leading British margin target two months ago.

The group, with a market valuation of 23 billion pounds and 530,000 staff, reported full-year results on Wednesday showing trading profit down 6 percent and the worst quarterly drop in underlying British sales during Clarke's tenure.

"The results aren't pretty, but they are possibly slightly better than some had been expecting," one of the company's largest 20 investors told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "Tesco might get a little respite from the recent relentless negativity.

"I'm not in the mob of people clamoring for Clarke's head. I am keen that the company adopts a less expansionary strategy and doesn't start a price war in the UK."

PRICE WAR?

In common with Britain's three other leading grocers - Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Morrisons (MRW.L) - Tesco has been squeezed between hard discounters Aldi and Lidl and by Waitrose and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) at the premium end.

Facing the slowest rate of growth in the British market since 2005, Clarke said customers would see prices coming down and stores modernized at a faster rate than initially planned.

"We have a big and bold plan, and customers are going to get better value from Tesco during 2014," he told reporters, refusing to put a price on the scale of the cuts that will be added to a 200 million pound program already announced.

Tesco's plans will do little to ease industry fears of a price war in Britain, with both Asda and Morrison having each committed to spending 1 billion pounds on price cuts.

Tesco's problems in its stores have been compounded by troubles in the boardroom, with finance chief Laurie McIlwee due to depart. McIlwee, who will stay in the job until a replacement is found, denied reports on Wednesday that he had clashed with Clarke over strategy.

"Whether today marks the nadir of Tesco's fortunes remains to be seen, as the beleaguered behemoth remains under pressure," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Lansdown Stockbrokers said.

"The encroachment of the discounters in the grocery space, cut-throat margins and difficult trading conditions both home and abroad have conspired to put Tesco in the full glare of the bears, and the accompanying management outlook comments seem to echo that the recovery is a long-term plan."

Trading profit for the year to February 22 was 3.3 billion pounds ($5.52 billion), in line with forecasts but down on a restated figure of 3.52 billion for 2012-13. The dividend was kept at 14.76 pence a share.

Overseas, group trading profit was down 5.6 percent in Asia and down 28 percent in Europe, with a slump in trade in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Turkey and Ireland.

The group wrote down the value of its European assets by 734 million pounds and took a charge of 540 million pounds on its Chinese business.

