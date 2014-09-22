Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON Shares in supermarket retailer Tesco were set to slump on Monday, after Tesco lowered its forecast for first-half profit by 250 million pounds ($408.50 million), its third warning this year, after finding a fault in its accounts.
One trader called Tesco's shares down by as much as 10-12 percent at the open, while another expected Tesco to fall by 5-10 percent.
"Tesco used to be the most innovative store in the grocery market but given that Aldi and Lidl have taken its customers by cutting the price of their products without compromising too much on quality, Tesco has been extremely slow to respond to those changes. Today's news is another disaster for the company," said AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.