German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
DETROIT Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday the electric car company's growth trajectory could take its market capitalization to $700 billion by 2025, matching that of Apple Inc.
Musk told analysts that Tesla's revenue this year could grow to $6 billion, from $3.2 billion in 2014. His 2025 market-cap prediction assumes 50 percent annual revenue growth and a price-to-equity ratio for the stock of 20.
Musk said Tesla's $35,000 Model 3 should be in production by the second half of 2017, and that its design will not be as "adventurous" as that of the gullwinged Model X crossover, in order to keep the production schedule on track.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.