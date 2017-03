Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

SHANGHAI Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) could begin producing cars in China in two years, chief executive Elon Musk said.

Local production could reduce the sales price of Tesla models in China by around a third, according to a transcript of his remarks at a Tsinghua University event in Beijing that was posted on the company's official blog late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom)