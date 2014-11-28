A man looks at Tesla Motors' Model S P85 at its showroom in Beijing January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The logo of German luxury car maker BMW-Mini is pictured in front of the BMW headquarters in Munich March 18, 2014. BMW will hold its annual news conference in Munich tomorrow. REUTERS/Michael Dalder(GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT SPORT MOTORSPORT)

FRANKFURT Germany's BMW (BMWG.DE) is not interested in buying a stake in U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors (TSLA.O), German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing a BMW statement.

Earlier this week, a Tesla spokeswoman said there had been informal talks between the companies, but there were no plans to set up an alliance.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)