The Tesla corporate logo is pictured at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney, Australia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.

As of Tesla's closing price on Wednesday, the shares would be valued at nearly $395 million.

The electric luxury carmaker's shares were marginally higher in premarket trading.

