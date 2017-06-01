Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
As of Tesla's closing price on Wednesday, the shares would be valued at nearly $395 million.
The electric luxury carmaker's shares were marginally higher in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.
JERUSALEM Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.