Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc will relaunch its Roadster model with a new battery pack that will increase the distance the car can travel on a single charge by nearly two-thirds to more than 400 miles.
The company's shares rose 2.8 percent to $228.44 in late afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
Tesla will demonstrate the enhanced range for the new Roadster in a drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles in the early weeks of 2015, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/13zLpRe)
The current Roadsters can travel up to about 245 miles on a single charge.
Tesla had discontinued the production of Roadster, its first car, three years ago to focus on its 'Model S' sedan.
The company launched the Roadster in 2008 and sold about 2,500 units until January 2012.
Tesla's announcement hints at plans to use more advanced battery packs in Model S sedans and the upcoming sports utility vehicle 'Model X' and the smaller 'Model 3' car, Stifel Nicolaus and Co analyst James Albertine wrote in a note.
Tesla is expected to launch the Model X in 2015 and the Model 3 in 2017.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019, as it steps up its move into the world's largest auto market and aims to catch up with German and U.S. rivals who already manufacture in the Asian nation.