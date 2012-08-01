Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) reported a 78 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday that topped analysts' expectations, as refining margins improved dramatically on the West Coast, sending its shares up 5 percent.

Tesoro's second-quarter profit of $387 million, or $2.75 per share, compared with $218 million, or $1.52 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding certain items, it reported earnings of $2.87 per share, whereas analysts had been expected $2.30 per share, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Despite significant planned turnaround activity, we delivered a solid operating performance capturing attractive market conditions and building cash by more than $600 million during the quarter," Chief Executive Greg Goff said in a statement.

The company said benchmark gasoline crack spreads - a measure of refining margins - were up more than 25 percent on the previous year in California, where Tesoro has two refineries, and nearly 50 percent in the Pacific Northwest.

Larger rival Valero Corp (VLO.N) reported higher-than-expected profits on Tuesday.

Tesoro shares rose 5 percent to $29.19 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

