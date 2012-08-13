Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Monday it plans to combine operations of its 103,8000 barrel-per-day Wilmington, California, refinery with those of the adjacent 266,000 bpd Carson, California, plant by 2015 once it completes its purchase of the Carson refinery and marketing assets from BP Plc (BP.L).

The combined refineries will have a throughput capacity of 370,000 bpd, Tesoro CEO said.

Tesoro Corp said earlier it would buy BP Plc's Carson refinery and related assets for about $2.5 billion, including inventories.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)